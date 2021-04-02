© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: vaccine depopulation?
Follow
2
Share
Report
694 views • April 02, 2021
Sherri explains based on past trials, test animals died so in order to get this vaccine approved they skipped the animal test… you are the test animal!
Once vaccinated people are re-exposed to the virus we can expect many deaths. Fall of 2021 should be interesting.
Once vaccinated people are re-exposed to the virus we can expect many deaths. Fall of 2021 should be interesting.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.