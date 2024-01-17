Create New Account
❗️Nauseating Neocon Nikki Haley unleashes a Bizarre Rant linking September 11 with Russia, China & Iran - calling them "an unholy alliance" bound together in hatred for freedom, democracy & the USA🤮
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

❗️US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley unleashes into a bizarre rant linking September 11 with Russia, China & Iran calling them "an unholy alliance" bound together in their hatred for freedom, democracy and the United States of America.

🤮This woman is sick in the head.

