Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 13, 2025 – Health Ranger announces free AI-powered INGREDIENTS ANALYZER for foods, cosmetics and more

- Interview with Tom Woods and Special Reports (0:10)

- Improvements to Enoch and New Features (1:44)

- Enoch Ingredients Analyzer and Its Capabilities (3:44)

- Funding and Future Developments for Enoch (10:26)

- New Censored Dot News Website and AI-Generated Content (11:08)

- Impact of Trump's Tariff Announcement on Markets (17:25)

- Recursive Reasoning and AI-Generated Reports (23:04)

- Preparation for a World War and Supply Chain Disruptions (30:20)

- The Role of AI in Content Creation and Employment (57:44)

- Universal Basic Income and Economic Collapse (1:10:56)

- AI Engine Enoch 2.0 and Its Features (1:18:28)

- Development of AI-Generated Prototypes (1:28:04)

- Brighteon.ai and Censored.news Updates (1:33:35)

- Mission-Driven AI Projects (1:41:43)

- Challenges and Opportunities in AI Development (2:33:57)

- Interview with Tom Woods on Health and AI (2:34:13)

- Challenges in the Health Industry (2:34:28)

- Impact of AI on Media and Information (2:34:43)

- Personal Experiences and Insights (2:35:03)

- Future of AI and Health (2:35:20)





