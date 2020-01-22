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Hillary’s Scorn For Bernie: Hell Hath No Fury Like It
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37 views • January 22, 2020
David Knight details the new Hulu series painting a favorable picture of Hillary Clinton and exposes the vitriolic hate she has for Bernie Sanders and any other Democrat Party dissidents that would dare defy the establishment and interfere with her ambition.
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