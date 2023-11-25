Create New Account
Russian remote mining system "Agriculture" operating in Avdeevka sector
Published 20 hours ago

Russian remote mining system "Agriculture" operating in Avdeevka sector.

Adding:

05:09 Local, Nov 25

Some Ukrainian channels report up to 12 groups of Geran drones in the Kiev region. 1-3 drones in each group according to Ukrainians, some presumably headed towards Irpin.

🐻 No way to confirm that, may possibly be Ukrainians overexaggerating to make their AD look useful...

Read Also, explosions are being reported in Kiev, suburbs. They say AD is working. Power outages. People of Ukraine have been given notice by SBU not to post, so videos are slow. 

russia ukraine russian ukrainians smo

