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Are You On The Pence Fence? Wont Be After This Video / Tory Smith Highly Disturbing Testimony
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294 views • July 13, 2020
The more we deny this EVIL Exists the more we allow this EVIL to continue to harm our most innocent! With recent discovery of W_y F_ir and others the EVIL goes VERY DEEP!
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Bitchute/ warrior4truth
Twitter/warrior4truth
Drop.Space/ warrior4truth
Please Visit My Online Orgonite Store- EMF PROTECTION/ RAISE UR VIBRATIONS
OrgoneCrystalEnergy.Com
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