SURGE: A Free Energy Documentary Made In Morocco QEG Family Journey

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SURGE is the finale of a 9 episode documentary series called “QEG Real World”. The film features James and Valerie Robitaille and Tivon Rivers, and was directed and produced by Naima Feagin (HopeGirl). Information about the project as well as instant download purchases of the entire QEG Real World series can be found at https://fringeenergy.com/qeg-real-world-documentary-series/
Episode 1: Importing equipment, QEG comedy and core assembly
Episode 2: Freedom to build, the flywheel and dual resonance
Episode 3: Morocco life and flywheel bi-toroid experiments
Episode 4: Online business, Tesla orgonite coils and Barbosa-Leal
Episode 5: Craftsmanship Codevelopment and 2nd Resonance
Episode 6: QEG Around the World, Radiant Energy and
Activating/Conditioning the Core
Episode 7: Frank Discussions, Tesla Pancake coil, and Finding Resonant Frequency
Episode 8 Parts 1 and 2: Ring of Power, radiant energy and steel resonant frequency found
Episode 9: Technical update, mini-QEG announcement and final steps to QEG prototype completion