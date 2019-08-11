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SURGE: A Free Energy Documentary Made In Morocco QEG Family Journey
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236 views • August 11, 2019
SURGE is a documentary featurette film that highlights the story of an American family of inventors building a Tesla inspired clean energy device while living in Morocco. In this film we hear the personal accounts of energy suppression, innovations and grassroots developments. SURGE shows how a different approach to open sourcing technology must be taken in this highly competitive industry in order to succeed in bringing affordable energy to every person on the planet that needs it to survive.

SURGE is the finale of a 9 episode documentary series called “QEG Real World”. The film features James and Valerie Robitaille and Tivon Rivers, and was directed and produced by Naima Feagin (HopeGirl). Information about the project as well as instant download purchases of the entire QEG Real World series can be found at https://fringeenergy.com/qeg-real-world-documentary-series/

Episode 1: Importing equipment, QEG comedy and core assembly
Episode 2: Freedom to build, the flywheel and dual resonance
Episode 3: Morocco life and flywheel bi-toroid experiments
Episode 4: Online business, Tesla orgonite coils and Barbosa-Leal
Episode 5: Craftsmanship Codevelopment and 2nd Resonance
Episode 6: QEG Around the World, Radiant Energy and
Activating/Conditioning the Core
Episode 7: Frank Discussions, Tesla Pancake coil, and Finding Resonant Frequency
Episode 8 Parts 1 and 2: Ring of Power, radiant energy and steel resonant frequency found
Episode 9: Technical update, mini-QEG announcement and final steps to QEG prototype completion
Keywords
nikola teslafree energyinterviewsstoryoppositionqegquantum energy generatorfree energy generatordisruptive technologysuppressed technologybig energy companiesfree energy devices
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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