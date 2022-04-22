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The Lourdes & Chris Show S1 E2
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1 view • April 22, 2022
The differences in omegas and their essential role in our overall health. Kristina Lavoy will talk about her journey back to health and how Omega 3 fatty acids saved her life. You don’t want to miss Dr. Daniel Nuzum’s Philosophy of Healing, part one of five tonight @TheLCShowl https:/DrNuzum.com https://Silveriteglobal.com https://createoptionc.com
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