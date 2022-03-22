【Ukraine Rescue】Nicole Is Interviewed by the Biggest YouTube Channel in Lithuania, Who’s Against CCP and Supports Taiwan’s Freedom

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03/19/22 In Nicole’s interview with the biggest YouTube channel in Lithuania- Liberty TV, the Lithuanian journalists show their support for Taiwan and their will of going against CCP. They also claim it’s great to see people from NFSC in the rescue which shows CCP do not represent all Chinese people. Meanwhile, they learn about the rescue operations of the NFSC, the tents and the facilities inside.