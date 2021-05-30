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New Video Raises More UFO Questions Ahead of Pentagon Report Release
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41 views • May 30, 2021
For the first time, the world is getting a glimpse at leaked U.S. military radar readings that show more than a dozen objects swarming a Navy warship off the coast of California, and it comes as a deadline approaches for the Pentagon to tell Congress what it knows about UFOs. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY
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