EXPOSED: What the Vatican, CIA, & Elites Are HIDING About True Human Potential
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
718 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
254 views • 1 day ago

Kevin Trudeau, a former secret society member turned whistleblower, reveals how global elites, the Vatican, and intelligence agencies have conspired to suppress humanity’s true power. From psychic warfare and fluoride to media hypnosis and genetic manipulation, Trudeau exposes the real system of control—one designed to keep you docile, distracted, and disconnected from your divine potential. Kevin's Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/KevinTrudeauShow?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o Kevin's website: https://www.kevintrudeau.com/ Download Perplexity’s new AI-web browser, Comet, by heading to https://pplx.ai/MIA and let your browser work for you. Plus, right now when you download Comet - you get a month of Rumble Premium for free! Go to https://hometitlelock.com/seth and use promo code SETH to get a title history report and a FREE TRIAL of their Triple Lock Protection for FREE! For details visit https://hometitlelock.com/warranty Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

