CTP (S2E64, 20240907) Charity (Neighborliness part 2) BTS/SP

CTP S2E64 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Sep 7 2024 and thereafter)

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E64) "Charity (Neighborliness part 2)"

Following up to last week's "Neighborliness" episode examined Tim Walz's "One Man's Socialism is another Man's Neighborliness" extending it into Charity, Grace, other aspects of Biblical Community and including "It Takes A Village" reference proper application vs Leftist #Hitlery Communism "Wards of Fascistic State" and review of The Bradford Colony and Mayflower Compact - as Paul Harvey would say: The Rest of the Story! Examining the notions of "Sow to Reap," "Shall Be Known By Fruits," as well as 2 Chronicles 7:14 importance breakdown. And even what does (originally a Gospel Singer) Katy Perry #ROAR have to do with this episode"

Transcript Bonus: "Will Real Christians Save America" from TheLibertyBeacon





- https://TerrorStrikes.info/charity

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/will-real-christians-be-able-to-save-america/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/15215672-christitutionalist-politics-s1e51-is-prayer-alone-enough

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/is-prayer-alone-enough/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/15523794-christitutionalist-politics-s2e59-who-is-baby-sitting-whom

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/who-is-baby-sitting-whom/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/15695916-christitutionalist-politics-s2esepspecial1-christian-fantasy-with-m-h-elrich









"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

(CTP S2E64 Audio: 30m 28s, Sat Sep 7 2024)





