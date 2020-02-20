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Turkey Invades Syria, moving into Libya & building a Permanent base in Arctic!!
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163 views • February 20, 2020
It's confirmed that #Turkey has started its war in #Syria as #Turkish forces begin they're invasion!! The #LNA strikes Turkish ship carrying weapons to #Tripoli, #Libya after #Haftar warned #Erdogan not to intervene!!
And President Erdogan says #Turkey will soon establish a permanent base in #Arctic, run jointly by the UK, and have the Turkish flag kept waving there all the time.
And President Erdogan says #Turkey will soon establish a permanent base in #Arctic, run jointly by the UK, and have the Turkish flag kept waving there all the time.
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