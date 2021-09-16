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Is The Netherlands FREE? - As Global Tyranny RISES, The Netherlands STANDS ALONE
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509 views • September 16, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Adam Williams, online health coach about the strange case of The Netherlands in an interview conducts in The Hague.
The Netherlands has had one of the strangest track records in the world during the global tyrannical takeover. Despite being an EU country, the lockdowns have been minor compared to other countries and masks have been largely non-existent except for in public transit. The former Health Minister stood against lockdowns and was basically ousted. The ousting lead to almost an immediate lockdown which ended in riots forcing the government to open again.
While many businesses saw closures and tyranny without a doubt, the comparison with most countries is night and day.
We reported on the Netherlands in the summer of 2020 and one year later, we returned to cover protests against the rollout of the Green Pass throughout Europe as many cities rise up in the hundreds of thousands.
The Netherlands' government claimed that they would be rolling out the Green Pass as a mandate in late September 2021, but were met with a massive protest with as many as 250,000 people in Amsterdam which we reported on. They are now walking it back a bit... for now.
With the Netherlands becoming the new trade head of Europe, many wonder how the IMF will intervene in the affairs of the Netherlands if they don't go along with the status quo worldwide.
In this video, we break down the strange state of the Netherlands with Adam Williams and what his thoughts are on this ongoing weirdness in one of the strangest countries in the world. Will people bend the knee or continue to stand up in The Netherlands?
That is the question.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Adam Williams, online health coach about the strange case of The Netherlands in an interview conducts in The Hague.
The Netherlands has had one of the strangest track records in the world during the global tyrannical takeover. Despite being an EU country, the lockdowns have been minor compared to other countries and masks have been largely non-existent except for in public transit. The former Health Minister stood against lockdowns and was basically ousted. The ousting lead to almost an immediate lockdown which ended in riots forcing the government to open again.
While many businesses saw closures and tyranny without a doubt, the comparison with most countries is night and day.
We reported on the Netherlands in the summer of 2020 and one year later, we returned to cover protests against the rollout of the Green Pass throughout Europe as many cities rise up in the hundreds of thousands.
The Netherlands' government claimed that they would be rolling out the Green Pass as a mandate in late September 2021, but were met with a massive protest with as many as 250,000 people in Amsterdam which we reported on. They are now walking it back a bit... for now.
With the Netherlands becoming the new trade head of Europe, many wonder how the IMF will intervene in the affairs of the Netherlands if they don't go along with the status quo worldwide.
In this video, we break down the strange state of the Netherlands with Adam Williams and what his thoughts are on this ongoing weirdness in one of the strangest countries in the world. Will people bend the knee or continue to stand up in The Netherlands?
That is the question.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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