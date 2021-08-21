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EL DORADO - Lost City of Gold - You Can Find It, But It's Illegal - Legacy Hunt #5
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52 views • August 21, 2021
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Thanks for this video go to, LinkTheCoward on YouTube. Great videos, please subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9QRmcLpVPI&;t=675s&ab_channel=LinkTheCoward
Everyone has heard of the legendary El Dorado. But did you know that it's actually REAL and still out there ready to be found?
In this episode we're off to Colombia, where we'll explore a sacred site and get to the bottom of arguably the most famous myth of all time.
On location at Laguna de Guatavita, Sesquilé, Colombia.
Thanks to Paula for all the insight on location.
If you like the content, let me know by giving a thumbs up and subscribing to the channel! Big support, appreciate ya!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/linkthecoward/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LinkTheCowar...
Have an awesome day✌🏻
🎥 Clips used:
- Footage from El Goddamn Uncharted ❤️
- Footage from Zelda: The Wind Waker ❤️❤️❤️
- Footage from "Pinocchio"
- Footage from "The Road to El Dorado"
- "CBS-$64000 Question-1956" by Doug Quick
- "UM Condit Dam Removal Time Lapse Reservoir 2.wmv" by UMGeomorphology
- "Water going counterclockwise down drain in Australia video 3" (yes, there's 3 separate ones) by FreeSpeech
All clips used under the fair use policy.
Stock footage provided by Videvo, downloaded from www.videvo.net
Stock images provided by Pexels, downloaded from www.pexels.com
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Thanks for this video go to, LinkTheCoward on YouTube. Great videos, please subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9QRmcLpVPI&;t=675s&ab_channel=LinkTheCoward
Everyone has heard of the legendary El Dorado. But did you know that it's actually REAL and still out there ready to be found?
In this episode we're off to Colombia, where we'll explore a sacred site and get to the bottom of arguably the most famous myth of all time.
On location at Laguna de Guatavita, Sesquilé, Colombia.
Thanks to Paula for all the insight on location.
If you like the content, let me know by giving a thumbs up and subscribing to the channel! Big support, appreciate ya!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/linkthecoward/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LinkTheCowar...
Have an awesome day✌🏻
🎥 Clips used:
- Footage from El Goddamn Uncharted ❤️
- Footage from Zelda: The Wind Waker ❤️❤️❤️
- Footage from "Pinocchio"
- Footage from "The Road to El Dorado"
- "CBS-$64000 Question-1956" by Doug Quick
- "UM Condit Dam Removal Time Lapse Reservoir 2.wmv" by UMGeomorphology
- "Water going counterclockwise down drain in Australia video 3" (yes, there's 3 separate ones) by FreeSpeech
All clips used under the fair use policy.
Stock footage provided by Videvo, downloaded from www.videvo.net
Stock images provided by Pexels, downloaded from www.pexels.com
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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