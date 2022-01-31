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Vaccine Manufacturers Exposed! 268% Death Claim Increase After Vax!
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360 views • January 31, 2022
Multiple Bombshells! Former Blackrock Portfolio Manager Exposes Vaccine Manufacturers! Insurer sees 268% increase in Death claims after Vax! JAG Officer Meets With Dr. Malone!
Insurer Aegon, with two-thirds of its business in the US, sees 268% increase in Death claims after the vaccine! Their third quarter was $111 million, up from $31 million a year earlier. Also, Fraud can remove Pfizer and Moderna's protection from lawsuits! Lawyers get ready for a big payday! That and much more in the video!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
War Room Pandemic
https://rumble.com/vtkou8-episode-1602-the-big-short-pfizer-and-moderna-the-new-enron-are-criminal-ch.html
Insurer Aegon, with two-thirds of its business in the US, sees 268% increase in Death claims after the vaccine! Their third quarter was $111 million, up from $31 million a year earlier. Also, Fraud can remove Pfizer and Moderna's protection from lawsuits! Lawyers get ready for a big payday! That and much more in the video!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
War Room Pandemic
https://rumble.com/vtkou8-episode-1602-the-big-short-pfizer-and-moderna-the-new-enron-are-criminal-ch.html
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