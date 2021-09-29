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What could I Possibly say, Other than " HERE ARE THE FACTS" The Record will speak for Itself
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130 views • September 29, 2021
Original video mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/keWCaUzPSC0
Quotation from original video description.... "The Victoria PD Badge is a Insect, The Alter is an Insect, The Behavior is the Same as the Night I was Saved..A Swarm as Insects.. Hmmmmmm Joel 2 looks like it is about to Roll Out"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
https://youtu.be/keWCaUzPSC0
Quotation from original video description.... "The Victoria PD Badge is a Insect, The Alter is an Insect, The Behavior is the Same as the Night I was Saved..A Swarm as Insects.. Hmmmmmm Joel 2 looks like it is about to Roll Out"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
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