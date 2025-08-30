© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jason Jones - Bombing Baby Formula in a Gaza Warehouse brazen Israeli attacks aid workers in Gaza
David Gornoski
David Gornoski brazen Israeli attack on aid workers in Gaza
Jason Jones joins David Gornoski to talk about the brazen Israeli attack on aid workers in Gaza, how Zionist propaganda works, why we need to defang Israel, Ron Paul's birthday, investigation of Wikipedia, CS Lewis' the Ransom Trilogy, Peter Thiel as the anti-Girard, the Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis, and more