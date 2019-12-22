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🏢Canadian High-rise Showing CRACKS 🏗
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
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6 views • December 22, 2019
VICTORIA -- The City of Langford is taking the unusual step of warning residents in a brand-new highrise apartment building that their homes may not be safe.

The 90-unit Danbrook One development just opened to renters at 2766 Claude Rd. in the spring. Last month, it won an excellence award from the Victoria Real Estate Board. But now B.C.'s professional engineering regulator is raising concerns about the building's design and construction.

Engineers and Geoscientists BC (EGBC) told the city on Dec. 3 that one of its members who works in Langford is under investigation due to concerns about their work.

"There is a potential risk to the safety performance of the building," the City of Langford said in a statement Wednesday. "To what extent, the city does not know."

Langford city staff have now hired an outside engineering firm to undertake an independent investigation into the safety of the building, one of the tallest in the city.

In the meantime, the city says it is providing support to tenants who choose to immediately vacate the building.

That support includes temporary hotel accommodations, money to cover moving expenses and assistance finding comparable rental accommodations in the area – all paid for by the city.

Currently, 86 of the building's 90 units are occupied.

"The building owner, Centurion Property Associates, is cooperating and will provide relocation assistance to tenants through their property manager," the city added.

Langford staff say the city was first notified in April that a complaint had been lodged against the EGBC engineer working in the municipality.

The EGBC then notified the city on Dec. 3 that there was "sufficient evidence" to launch a formal investigation against the engineer, according to the city.

Langford says the third-party report into the building's structural safety will be completed in the coming days. Residents in the building tell CTV News they expect to be told of the building's fate by 3 p.m. Friday.

The city noted that while the builder has completed eight other projects in Langford, the Danbrook One building is the only concrete highrise of its kind that the builder has completed.
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