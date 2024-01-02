Flight of the X-101 rocket over Kiev.
Tonight is very active... To date, the enemy has counted 110 missiles launched from aircraft. Strikes continue, missiles are detected in the sky over Ukraine
Four districts of the city are without electricity.
🇷🇺🇺🇦❗️ The Ukrainian Air Force reported the takeoff of another MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region. A second missile launch is possible.
🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡The second wave of Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles enters Ukraine
🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡A new wave of missiles from TU-95ms flew into the Sumy region
🇷🇺🇺🇦❗️ New launches of "Daggers" are reported
Four missiles are flying towards Kharkov, Ukrainian monitoring channels write.
