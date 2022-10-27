Create New Account
FOOD CRISIS: United Nations WARNS Of Collapse! - Inflation SKYROCKETS! - People Are Pushing Back!
World Alternative Media
Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of the supply chain as once again the United Nations releases a statement warning of not just famine but a prolonged food crisis likely to carry through 2023 or longer.

As food inflation skyrockets and shipping is crippled due to crazy sanctions, shortages and not enough employment, on top of the already existing problems, the governments of the world are also bringing in absurd new climate policies that exacerbate the problem, because of course they are.

New Zealand for example wants to tax the gas of cows which is peak crazy if we step away and try not to allow the normalization of such a thing to cloud the insanity of it all.

Governments would only be doing this on purpose. This is a controlled collapse. Doing all of these things at the exact same time cannot be a coincidence.


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2022

newspoliticseconomymarketsnwoconspiracyeconomicsfinancevoluntaryismjosh sigurdsonsupply chaincarbon creditgreat resetenergy crisiswam

