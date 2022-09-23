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The Three Forms Of Fascism
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
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0 view • September 23, 2022

Quick addendum: Post-fascism contains fascism's anti-democratic, anti-liberty, and anti-capitalist elements but without a fascist state enforcing it from the top down. Like all anarchist societies it simply ignores the power vacuum problem and assumes people will just do it with enough re-education and cultural engineering. Also like all anarchist political ideas it is stupid. Thanks to https://www.youtube.com/c/britishpathe for all the historical footage! ----- Join the community discord! ► https://discord.gg/sfo Watch Us LIVE (And Click Dat Sub Button!) ► http://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers GB Archive Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer Dev Kit Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6JqRzevf47DxetO2oixKIA SFO Backups Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5yzLXhKMxMO9L0rSciLnNA ----- SUPPORT THE SHOW: BTC:bc1q6udqgvfm9uaj59l24ut7f73wvsfu707kk6pn3m SubscribeStar! ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku Streamlabs! ► https://streamlabs.com/shortfatotaku Patreon! ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku Paypal! ► http://paypal.me/shortfatotaku Humble Bundle Affiliate Link! ► https://www.humblebundle.com/subscription?partner=shortfatotaku Amazon CAN Affiliate Link! ► https://amzn.to/322aFAa Amazon USA Affiliate Link! ► https://amzn.to/30PLxgN Amazon CAN Wishlist! ► https://www.amazon.ca/hz/wishlist/ls/22AZL3PPABOMZ Amazon USA Wishlist! ► https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/BC71ANHPWNQM ----- SFO-CIAL MEDIA! HYUK HYUK DA TWEETS ► https://twitter.com/SFOSecretary DA FACES ► https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku DA GABS ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku DA MINDS ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku DA PARLERS ► https://parler.com/profile/Shortfatotaku DA STEAMS ► http://steamcommunity.com/groups/ShortFatOtaku #Destiny #NickFuentes #Fascist

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powergovernmentculturefascismneofascismpostfascism
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