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Dr. Zelenko: I’m not concerned about the Delta variant
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440 views • August 06, 2021
The debate over the spread of the Delta variant, mask mandates and vaccine passports heats up. One America’s Caitlin Sinclair spoke with a doctor in New York to get his take on the issue.
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