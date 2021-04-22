Holy Light (Jerusalem) / Ἃγιον Φῶς

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The Holy Light in PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uiKbfnX_DWWaMot72MTyma5jMih37vD1/view?usp=drive_link
Books: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FTqueQ0A5vd4sRtKZkmAQg66Pn1gEL51?usp=sharing
Τὸ ἃγιον Φῶς κατεβαίνει ἀπὸ τὸν οὐρανὸ τὸ Μεγάλο Σάββατο τὸ μεσημέρι καὶ ἁνάβει κάποια ἀπὸ τὰ κεριὰ τῶν πιστῶν. Κάποιες φορὲς ἳπταται μόνο του και ἀνάβει τὰ κεριὰ τῆς ἐκκλησίας ἐπίσης! Τὸ φῶς, κατὰ τὰ πρῶτα λεπτά, εἶναι γαλάζιο καὶ δὲν καίει καθόλου! Ὃταν ὃμως γίνεται κίτρινο, καίει ὀλίγον τι κανονικῶς!
The Holy Light descends from the heavens on Good Saturday at noon and lights some of the candles of the faithful who attend the liturgy. At times it flies on its own and lights some of the Church candles on automatically also! The light, during the first minutes, is blue and it does not burn at all! When it turns yellow, though, it starts burning a bit!
La Santa Luz desciende del cielo el Sábado Santo al mediodía y enciende algunas de las velas de los fieles que atienden la liturgía. A veces vuela y enciende algunos de los cirios de la Iglesia por sí sola. La luz, durante los primeros minutos, es azul y no arde en absoluto. Sin embargo, cuando se vuelve amarilla, empieza a arder un poco.