© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NO WORDS TO DESCRIBE THIS....(Viewer's Discretion is Advised)
Follow
0
Share
Report
334 views • October 27, 2021
***VIEWER'S DISCRETIOIN IS ADVISED***
Mexico- A man died outside hospital entrance when staffs refused to open the door to the unmasked and unknown vaxx status.
This is just plain inhumane. This was Mexico now and this type of action will probably soon scatter all over. What's your thought?
Please Share & Subscribe.
Mexico- A man died outside hospital entrance when staffs refused to open the door to the unmasked and unknown vaxx status.
This is just plain inhumane. This was Mexico now and this type of action will probably soon scatter all over. What's your thought?
Please Share & Subscribe.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.