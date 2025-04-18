💥Another video, Yemen: Ras Isa port after US conducted airstrikes on the facility

💥🇾🇪 Another video from Ras Isa port after U.S. conducted airstrikes on the facility.

Houthis say they targeted two US aircraft carriers, airport in Israel

💬 "We conducted a double military operation directed against the American aircraft carriers Harry Truman and Carl Vinson, as well as their warships in the Red and Arabian Seas," the statement said.

The Houthi military command noted that this was the first attack on the Vinson aircraft carrier since its arrival in the Arabian Sea.

💬 "The Yemeni air force conducted a military operation to strike a military facility near Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Jaffa region using a Zulfikar ballistic missile," the statement added.

The movement also said they had shot down another US MQ-9 reconnaissance drone in the sky over the capital province of Sanaa.

Yemeni forces report that they shot down another MQ-9 "Reaper" drone — the 20th they have shot down.

🤓 Roughly $640 million in Reaper drones have been shot down so far.

The aftermath of yesterday's U.S. strikes on Ras Isa port in Yemen, which they claim were not intended to harm civilians.

According to sources cited by Al Mayadeen, 38 people were killed and over 100 injured in a "double tap" strike, where the U.S. first attacked, waited for first responders to arrive, and then hit the port again.

💥🇾🇪 U.S. airstrikes on Ras Isa port have killed at least 17 workers & port staff, with dozens more injured.

💥🇾🇪The death toll from the US bombing of the Ras Isa oil facility has risen to 33 killed and 80 wounded, according to local media.

💥🇾🇪 Massive fires are raging at Yemen’s Ras Isa port on the western coast after U.S. airstrikes targeted the facility in an apparent attempt to destroy it. (last night or early AM morning?)

💥🇾🇪 U.S. Central Command released a statement regarding the strikes on Ras Isa port in Yemen:

Destruction of Houthi Controlled Ras Isa Fuel Port

The Houthis have continued to benefit economically & militarily from countries and companies that provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. The Iran-backed Houthis use fuel to sustain their military operations, as a weapon of control, and to benefit economically from embezzling the profits from the import. This fuel should be legitimately supplied to the people of Yemen. Despite the Foreign Terrorist Designation that went into effect on 05 April, ships have continued to supply fuel via the port of Ras Isa. Profits from these illegal sales are directly funding and sustaining Houthi terrorist efforts.

Today, US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorize the entire region for over 10 years. The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen. This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully.

The Houthis, their Iranian masters, and those who knowingly aid and abet their terrorist actions should be put on notice that the world will not accept illicit smuggling of fuel & war material to a terrorist org.

🐻 "This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen..." – In reality, harming the people of Yemen was exactly the purpose of these strikes.

US targets Yemen's top bank after attacking Houthis nearly 1,000 times in a month

🏦 The Treasury has slapped sanctions on the International Bank of Yemen & 3 of its top financial officers, as “part of a broader US gov't effort” to stop Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping.

🏦 The bank, accused of sanctions evasion & helping the Houthis mobilize resources & engage in trade, faces confiscation of all assets in the US and a ban on transactions with US nationals. The Treasury threatens secondary sanctions against foreigners doing business with the institution.

🔈Earlier in the day, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the US has launched 990 raids on Yemen over the past month, including 220 in the last week, & vowed DC would “never succeed” in stopping the Houthis’ Red Sea campaign.