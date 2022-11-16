Your microbiome as inner shield against toxins

The gut is your second brain, a direct communication between your microbiome and your mind. If you suffer from allergies, brainfog, skinproblems, toenailfungus, big chances you suffer from a dysbiosis in the gut. First thing to do is fasting to heal the gut lining, then adopt a low histamine diet; avoid caffeine, chocolate, alcohol, lectin, gluten, legumes, nuts, soy, spices and dairy.

Take some diamine oxidase during your meals and consider taking other supplements like theanine, quercetin, zinc, astralagus, magnesium, spirulina, fermented horsetail and vitamine D.

The probiotics you take on an empty stomach:

Bifidobacterium longum (DNA repair!!!) bifidobacterium infantis, bifidibacterium animalis lactis, lactobacillus plantarum.

If you don't want to spend the money on these supplements, just adopt a carnivore way of eating including organ meats; studies showed people on carnicore diets had a very diverse microbiome and no leaky gut or irritable bowel (as it is often caused by indigestable fibre and plant toxins that cause bloating and flatulence). I eat one meal a day and turns out to be cheap (especially organ meats like liver, kidney and tongue with some ground beef or egg yolks).

I didn't mention the sunlight in this video, but is very important as it has healing properties. Just as grounding is, barefoot walking or a grounding mat, I talked about in previous videos. 🌞

