This will EXPOSE the truth of the 9_11 Attacks and they know it _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

One family in the UK is on a mission to find out how their son/brother died in the 9/11 attacks. Matt Campbell discusses with Clayton the steps he and his family are taking to have the death of his brother Geoff investigated.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.