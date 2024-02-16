Create New Account
This will EXPOSE the truth of the 9_11 Attacks and they know it _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
One family in the UK is on a mission to find out how their son/brother died in the 9/11 attacks.  Matt Campbell discusses with Clayton the steps he and his family are taking to have the death of his brother Geoff investigated.  


Keywords
terrorismnew yorkworld trade center9-11plane crash

