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Report: Schools Working with CPS to Kidnap Children from Parents who Oppose Transitioning Their Kids
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203 views • April 07, 2022
Harrison Smith of https://banned.video/channel/the-american-journal guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the nightmare of a liberal agenda using the system to kidnap and mutilate children against their parents' demands.
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