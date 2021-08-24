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Trump Card Trump is head of state and chief and commander, Military appointed Trump
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237 views • August 24, 2021
WE are in a War Between Good and Evil
Do not get confused that because there's no bombs dropping, this is a War between good and evil.
The election was a fraud
Vaccine is an injection of poison that has Nano particles that will control you with the 5G.
Media is Fake News
CGI exists, Body Doubles exists
Cloning exists
The World as you see it is not the truth you are in an illusion
Do not get confused that because there's no bombs dropping, this is a War between good and evil.
The election was a fraud
Vaccine is an injection of poison that has Nano particles that will control you with the 5G.
Media is Fake News
CGI exists, Body Doubles exists
Cloning exists
The World as you see it is not the truth you are in an illusion
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