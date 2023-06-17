CIA's Human Experiments With Mind Control: Project MK-Ultra
In 1979, just two years after U.S. Senate hearings revealed disturbing information about a secret government mind control program code-named Project MKULTRA, this one-hour documentary covering some of the clandestine, illegal activities involved in this mind control project was released.
