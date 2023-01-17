Create New Account
Your Own Relatives Will Fight Against You
TruthSeeker
Published 18 hours ago

34 “Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. 35 For I have come to turn


“‘a man against his father,

    a daughter against her mother,

a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law—

36 a man’s enemies will be the members of his own household.’

Matthew 10:34-36

god family love truth hate obedience teachings of jesus

