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People becoming Zombies! Clones everywhere! YAH SPEAKS Overcoming in soon 7 yr. Great Tribulation! Carnal weapons useless against Zombies (Prophecy 47 in 2001) mirrored
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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214 views • May 01, 2021
this is a mirrored video

YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 47
To Be Forewarned Is To Be Forearmed For Such A Time As This!
Given to Rev Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
April 21, 2001


Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/ve6xu9-purim-miracle-yah-in-fury-remove-devils-who-steal-kill-and-destroy-as-haman.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
Keywords
israelartificial intelligencethe mark of the beastthe mark 666mandatory vaccines comingdeath in vaccinescoming zombie plague
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