When Tucker Carlson Became a 9/11 Truther

An Interview from 2014 has Alex Jones, showing clips around 9/11 showing building 7 collapse, and clips from whistleblowers Norman Mineta, Barry Jennings, Sibel Edmonds, James Woods. This interview woke up Tucker Carlson.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.