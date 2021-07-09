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We predict England vs Italy 3 -1
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40 views • July 09, 2021
This is our prediction, not because we support England, we don't support any team or any club, we don't watch football, we don't like commercialised sport, it's corruption all the way. But to prove a point, if England wins, it means it was predictable, to try and entertain (distract) the English (British) public, to try and mellow the recalcitrant population, before they start again with the second wave of their propaganda. If we're wrong, then nobody is right all the time.
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