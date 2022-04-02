BIDEN & PUTIN JUST KILLED THE U.S. DOLLAR -- BILL HOLTER

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Bill Holter joins me to discuss what we believe to be the final nail in the US Dollar's coffin - and it's Joe Biden's fault. Putin has called Biden's bluff, and the death of the Dollar is now virtually guaranteed. Also, I explain how due to the paper manipulation of the silver market, YOUR labor is worth at least 36 TIMES more than a Roman soldier's when priced in $25 silver.