Marxists and Gun Control with guest speaker Colonel Bill Connor | 2A For Today!

Medical tyranny, media manipulation, mandates, mayhem, miseducation... the last vestige and the last stand of liberty is found in a nation's right to bear arms, defend themselves, and secure their own communities from the enterprises of ambition that would trespass them- both foreign and domestic: Marxism is the chief enemy of liberty.



In this episode of "2A For Today!" we chatted with Colonel Bill Connor, retired Army officer, writer, and news reporter. He writes editorials for the Times and Democrat, the Charleston Mercury, the Christian Post and others.



Colonel William M. (Bill) Connor, V, USA (Ret.) is a retired Army officer, an attorney and the owner/founder of Bill Connor Law Firm, LLC, headquartered in Orangeburg, South Carolina. For over 30 years, Connor served as an Infantry officer in the U.S. Army, then South Carolina National Guard, and then Army Reserve, beginning after graduating from The Citadel in 1990.



He deployed to the Central Command Area multiple times, including service as the Senior U.S. Military advisor to Afghan National Security Forces in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Connor’s decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Ranger tab and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.



Connor currently serves as Chairman of the South Carolina Floodwater Commission’s National Security Task Force. He has also served as Chairman of the Board for Orangeburg Christian Academy and Chairman of the Republican Party’s 6th Congressional District, among multiple club presidencies and board memberships. In addition to a B.A. in History from The Citadel, Connor graduated from the U.S. Army War College in 2018 as a Distinguished Graduate with a Master of Science in Strategic Studies. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of South Carolina in 2005. Connor lives in Mount Pleasant and he’s married to his Citadel sweetheart, Dr. Susan Connor. He is the father of three and grandfather of two; his son Will is a rising junior at The Citadel.



www.BillConnorLaw.com