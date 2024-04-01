Comedian James McCann REALLY regrets having gotten the ‘vaccine’ 🤣

Australian comedian James Donald Forbes McCann wishes he were not the kind of person who blindly trusts and obeys the government, but he is. He also wishes he were the kind of person has principles and integrity, who would have resisted in Nazi Germany, but all it took for him to give up his principles was restricted access to pubs for a month for the unvaxxed.

