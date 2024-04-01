Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Comedian James McCann REALLY regrets having gotten the ‘vaccine’ 🤣
channel image
The Prisoner
9039 Subscribers
Shop now
1185 views
Published Yesterday

Australian comedian James Donald Forbes McCann wishes he were not the kind of person who blindly trusts and obeys the government, but he is. He also wishes he were the kind of person has principles and integrity, who would have resisted in Nazi Germany, but all it took for him to give up his principles was restricted access to pubs for a month for the unvaxxed.

https://www.jdfmccann.com/

Mirrored - frankploegman

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
comedyvaxxjames mccann

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket