Is Super China Worth The Hype? | We spent 21 minutes just waiting to park the car!

Welcome to the big day! 🎉 In this video, we take you inside the official grand opening of Super China in Lourdes, El Salvador. Come along as we show the snacks, first shoppers, special promotions, customer reactions, and all the excitement that made this launch unforgettable.





📍 What you’ll see in this video:

A full tour of the brand-new Super China Lourdes store









How this store compares to other retail openings in El Salvador













🔍 Context & References

Super China is part of a wave of Asian-style retail stores offering affordable products across Central America. In El Salvador, we’ve seen recent business expansions in Lourdes such as China Wok at El Encuentro Lourdes and Hunan Express opening new branches in Lourdes Colón.

I have done previous videos including China Depot https://youtu.be/ZF5uoHVIuMk and Casa Depot https://youtu.be/WiAvrzw9aDU, both Chinese retailers.

This video is not only a recap of the event but also a cultural and business reference for anyone interested in retail, store launches, and the growing business scene in Lourdes, El Salvador. If you’re curious about opening a store, attending business events, or just want to see how lively this community is, this opening gives you a front-row seat.





