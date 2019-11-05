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Authoritarian Leftists Will Win, Unless Patriots Take Part In The Animating Contest Of Liberty - FULL SHOW 11/4/19
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79 views • November 05, 2019
Alex Jones is joined by former American Ambassador Alan Keyes, Gavin McInness, and activist and recipient of the first Paul Revere Award for Activism Brandon Grey who confronted Hillary Clinton at her latest gathering in Austin, TX.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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