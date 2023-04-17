ML 041623 Reach Up, SPEAK OUT, Rise Above.

In any way, speak out. We are in an Information War. This means whoever has the most information, WINS.
YOUR VOICE IS YOUR REPEATED VOTE. Keep showing your vote. Keep expressing your vote. Keep explaining to the world why child rape is a bad thing.
Our government members EARN EXTRA INCOME, trafficking children.
Where are all of the missing children? The FBI knows. Sometimes the corrupt FBI will do a pedo sting...YEAH, HIP HIP HOORAY....THEY BUSTED SOME PERVERTS WHO SODOMIZE CHILDREN...
Friends,
The only time the FBI shows off a pedo sting is when the pedo ring did not pay off the FBI.
KEEP POSTING. Every post helps a child.
