How To Become a Saint- It is NOT What You Think!
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Fr. Chris Alar


September 10, 2022


Explaining the Faith series.


We all believe that becoming a saint is out of our reach... long prayers, extreme penances, and superhuman virtue. While those things are characteristic of canonized saints, surprisingly those elements are not what defines holiness. So what does? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he gives you the answer.


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMZ80ZlWYks


