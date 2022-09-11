How To Become a Saint- It is NOT What You Think!

Fr. Chris Alar
September 10, 2022
Explaining the Faith series.
We all believe that becoming a saint is out of our reach... long prayers, extreme penances, and superhuman virtue. While those things are characteristic of canonized saints, surprisingly those elements are not what defines holiness. So what does? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he gives you the answer.
