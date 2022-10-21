Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️ Young Reporter 'Vlada Lugovskaya' was among the Journalists Filming the Ferry Crossing - UKR Forces Targeted Civilians with HIMARS using M30A1 Cluster Munitions with Tungsten Balls.
203 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago |

⚡️ Young reporter of the "Tavria" TV Channel Vlada Lugovskaya was among the journalists filming the ferry crossing when the Ukrainian forces targeted civilians with HIMARS using M30A1 cluster munitions with tungsten balls, leaving 4 dead, 13 injured. 2 journalists were killed.

💬 Vlada Lugovskaya: I know for sure what I saw with my own eyes: there was no army personnel there. This was a column with civilians only – just people who wanted to leave the city and get to a safer place.

And this is what they did to them.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket