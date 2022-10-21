⚡️ Young Reporter 'Vlada Lugovskaya' was among the Journalists Filming the Ferry Crossing - UKR Forces Targeted Civilians with HIMARS using M30A1 Cluster Munitions with Tungsten Balls.

⚡️ Young reporter of the "Tavria" TV Channel Vlada Lugovskaya was among the journalists filming the ferry crossing when the Ukrainian forces targeted civilians with HIMARS using M30A1 cluster munitions with tungsten balls, leaving 4 dead, 13 injured. 2 journalists were killed.

💬 Vlada Lugovskaya: I know for sure what I saw with my own eyes: there was no army personnel there. This was a column with civilians only – just people who wanted to leave the city and get to a safer place.

And this is what they did to them.