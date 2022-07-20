The Nuclear Bomb Hoax: What Really Happened to Hiroshima and Nagasaki During World War II?

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Blogger Dylan Eleven from www.truth11.com has done an excellent video asking if Nagasaki and Hiroshima were really part of a nuclear attack by the USA or if what happened to those two cities was an elaborate 'fire bombing' designed as a nuclear attack to promote future fear mongering and world military supremacy for the United States of America.
Related Link:
https://www.truth11.com/the-nuclear-hoax-what-really-happened-to-hiroshima-and-nagasaki/
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