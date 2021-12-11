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(DR. ERIK ENBY) INSIDE THE COVID PFIZER VAX ['LIVING MICRO-ORGANISMS']
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317 views • December 11, 2021
(DR. ERIK ENBY) INSIDE THE COVID PFIZER VAX ['LIVING MICRO-ORGANISMS']
[SHORTER EDITORIAL] (Dr. Erik Enby) Inside The Pfizer Vaccine (Lots of 'Living Micro-Organisms')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ck0zBKFh8apW/ [SHARE]
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[FULL REVIEW] Swedish Dr. Eric Enby (50 Year BLOOD / MICROSCOPY Expert) ACTIVE PARTICLES of PFIZER 'VIAL' https://www.bitchute.com/video/bbimxI952rqF/ [SHARE]
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NEW GERMAN VAXXXED BLOOD / VAX SERUM (MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS) EXHIBITS & FINDINGS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0qljD8NghUm/
COVID19 VAXXED (ARE) INFECTED with NANOPARTICLES (BLOOD SAMPLES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZIsHimsKAi9m/
'BLOOD is a VERY SPECIAL FLUID...' [DON'T CONTAMINATE IT... EVER!] (Rudolf Steiner)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bXsZq3HfTja/
[SHORTER EDITORIAL] (Dr. Erik Enby) Inside The Pfizer Vaccine (Lots of 'Living Micro-Organisms')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ck0zBKFh8apW/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
[FULL REVIEW] Swedish Dr. Eric Enby (50 Year BLOOD / MICROSCOPY Expert) ACTIVE PARTICLES of PFIZER 'VIAL' https://www.bitchute.com/video/bbimxI952rqF/ [SHARE]
================
NEW GERMAN VAXXXED BLOOD / VAX SERUM (MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS) EXHIBITS & FINDINGS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0qljD8NghUm/
COVID19 VAXXED (ARE) INFECTED with NANOPARTICLES (BLOOD SAMPLES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZIsHimsKAi9m/
'BLOOD is a VERY SPECIAL FLUID...' [DON'T CONTAMINATE IT... EVER!] (Rudolf Steiner)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bXsZq3HfTja/
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