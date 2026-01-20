BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Where Are We Going, What Are We Doing? | 01.20.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
1 day ago

In today's eye-opening episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, we mark one year of President Trump's second term with a stark reality check: initial optimism has faded amid stubborn high food prices, unchecked crime in blue zones, lingering DEI divisions, halted illegal immigration but surging legal inflows, and unresolved global tensions. We explore how states sabotage federal efforts, cultural consensus fractures on borders and language, and hyper-partisanship threatens national unity leaving many more pessimistic than hopeful without bold fixes like overhauling rigged elections.


We expose the left's power plays in Virginia, now blue-controlled, where Democrats push bills banning hand-counting ballots, eliminating mandatory minimums for rape sentencing, and gerrymandering for a 10D-1R map stealing representation from nearly half the voters. Tina Peters' prison ordeal highlights the human cost of fighting fraud, while we celebrate potential breakthroughs like the House probe into Ilhan Omar's $30M net worth explosion and Trump's Truth Social callouts on Somali fraud schemes.


We also hit America's cultural decline fueled by education indoctrination and family breakdown, and where the nation heads in the next 5–10 years. We wrap with Minnesota's weekend chaos, leftist threats from Hakeem Jeffries, and "Angry White Male Studies" absurdity. Raw truth on where we're going and what we must do to reclaim America. Catch Us Live Now!


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!

Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW

