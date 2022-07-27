X22 REPORT Ep. 2834b - Schiff Panics, Exposes Agenda, Posse Comitatus, It All Revolves Around The 2020 Election

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2834b - July 26, 2022
Schiff Panics, Exposes Agenda, Posse Comitatus, It All Revolves Around The 2020 ElectionThe [DS] played their hand and now the people see what they have done, this is just the beginning. [HB] laptop story back in the news. The IG confirms that the FBI was involved in covering up the [HB] laptop story. Decertification of the 2020 election is moving closer and closer, everything revolves around the 2020 election. Schiff exposed the truth of J6, now the spotlight is on him, DOD, DOJ,FBI etc, were they involved in coordinating the insurrection on Nov 3 and the cover up on Jan 6.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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