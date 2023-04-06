Sean Parnell Battleground | BUCK SEXTON: International Man of Mystery

Sean Parnell: Battleground Ep, 12

Sean and Buck discuss their respective journeys from their military service overseas to entering the political and media worlds. Buck talks about his multiple experiences in the Oval Office and the time he took Ivanka Trump to a high school dance. They speculate whether or not Jack Ryan is actually based on Buck’s life.

Buck Sexton is co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show and host of Hold The Line. He is a former CIA officer and served in the NYPD Intelligence Division before becoming an author and conservative media personality.





https://rumble.com/v2ed29u-buck-sexton-international-man-of-mystery.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3