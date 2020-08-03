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Q Anon ~ Take the Oath
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237 views • August 03, 2020
digital soldiers....the United States of America Constitution mandated protected and proclaimed the citizen civilian American militia is standing up and accepting all sincere volunteers to protect freedom, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; to say no and no more to globalization and narcissistic controlling manipulations. No to the plutocracy of the one world government, human trafficking, exploitation, and destruction of the indigenious species of the one planet Earth.
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