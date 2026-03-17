RT News - March 17 2026 6AM GMT

March 17, 2026

rt.com





18 days into the US-Israeli war on Iran. And both sides keep exchanging fire engulfing much of the Middle East and sparking an energy crisis worldwide. Donald Trump take a swipe at his so-called NATO allies. They're not there - as those states have declared, it's not their war to fight. All smiles in Washington for spending billions to bomb Iran but factor in US military assets getting destroyed in the region and the 12 billion number skyrockets. Americans say it's all being spent in vain. In Afghanistan 400 are killed and over 250 injured after Pakistan hits a hospital in the capital. Islamabad highlights the massive secondary explosions prove the centre was a weapons depot.





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